Putin appoints new governor of Perm region — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted the resignation of Viktor Basargin as Governor of the Perm Territory, Maxim Reshetnikov has been appointed acting head of the region. According to the Kremlin press service, the relevant decree has been signed by the Russian president.
The press service noted that Basargin had been dismissed before the expiration of his term of office "at his own free will."
Maxim Reshetnikov who until recently served as the head of the Department of Economic Policy and Development of Moscow has been appointed Acting Governor of the Perm Territory "until a person elected Perm Territory Governor takes office."
Putin earlier offered Reshetnikov to take up the post of the Acting Governor of the Perm Territory. During the conversation with the official, a native of the city of Perm, the president noted that Reshetnikov has always been in touch with his native region and asked, "If I offer you to return to your home region as Acting Governor?"
Reshetnikov agreed saying that "it will be a great honor" for him. "Moreover, that will be dual responsibility, because this is my home region, and I am concerned about it, we are all concerned about it. This territory has huge potential, and we need to do a lot to make sure that this potential works for the benefit of its residents," he said.
Meanwhile, Yevgeny Kulyushin, member of the Russian Central Election Commission who is in charge of this region, informed TASS that the election of the Perm Territory governor will be held on September 10, 2017, Russia's nationwide Single Voting Day.