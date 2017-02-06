Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin appoints new governor of Perm region — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 06, 14:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Vladimir Putin has accepted the resignation of Viktor Basargin as Governor of the Perm Territory
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted the resignation of Viktor Basargin as Governor of the Perm Territory, Maxim Reshetnikov has been appointed acting head of the region. According to the Kremlin press service, the relevant decree has been signed by the Russian president.

The press service noted that Basargin had been dismissed before the expiration of his term of office "at his own free will."

Read also
Putin reshuffles governors from Kaliningrad to Yaroslavl

Maxim Reshetnikov who until recently served as the head of the Department of Economic Policy and Development of Moscow has been appointed Acting Governor of the Perm Territory "until a person elected Perm Territory Governor takes office."

Putin earlier offered Reshetnikov to take up the post of the Acting Governor of the Perm Territory. During the conversation with the official, a native of the city of Perm, the president noted that Reshetnikov has always been in touch with his native region and asked, "If I offer you to return to your home region as Acting Governor?"

Reshetnikov agreed saying that "it will be a great honor" for him. "Moreover, that will be dual responsibility, because this is my home region, and I am concerned about it, we are all concerned about it. This territory has huge potential, and we need to do a lot to make sure that this potential works for the benefit of its residents," he said.

Meanwhile, Yevgeny Kulyushin, member of the Russian Central Election Commission who is in charge of this region, informed TASS that the election of the Perm Territory governor will be held on September 10, 2017, Russia's nationwide Single Voting Day.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russia's domestic policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat: Moscow will not even discuss criteria for lifting sanctions with US
2
Kremlin disagrees with Trump's claims Iran is 'terrorist state number one'
3
Kremlin calls situation in Donbass solely internal Ukrainian conflict
4
Kremlin wants apology from Fox News for calling Putin 'killer'
5
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
6
World’s longest non-stop flight required 1,100 cups of coffee and tea for passengers
7
Russia concerned over growing IS influence in Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry
TOP STORIES
Реклама