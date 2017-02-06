Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Delegation of French lawmakers plans to visit Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 06, 14:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW
A delegation of French MPs, headed by National Assembly member Thierry Mariani, plans to visit Moscow in mid-March
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. A delegation of French members of parliament, headed by National Assembly (lower house of parliament) member Thierry Mariani plans to visit Moscow in mid-March, Chief of Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee for International Affairs Leonid Slutsky said at the Committee’s meeting.

"On March 16-17, we will receive Thierry Mariani and other members of the French parliament. We haven’t had a meeting of the Large (Russian-)French (Inter-parliamentary) Commission, so we will invite them to talk," Slutskly said.

Read also

Marine Le Pen willing to boost French-Russian cooperation if elected president
French politician calls on Europe to abandon Russophobia
French politician says bolstering ties with Russia is in France’s interests
French former PM says dialogue with Russia needed for stabilizing Syria

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat: Moscow will not even discuss criteria for lifting sanctions with US
2
Kremlin disagrees with Trump's claims Iran is 'terrorist state number one'
3
Kremlin calls situation in Donbass solely internal Ukrainian conflict
4
Kremlin wants apology from Fox News for calling Putin 'killer'
5
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
6
World’s longest non-stop flight required 1,100 cups of coffee and tea for passengers
7
Russia concerned over growing IS influence in Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry
TOP STORIES
Реклама