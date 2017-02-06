Delegation of French lawmakers plans to visit Russia

Lavrov says Iran never turned out to have connections with terroristsRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 06, 14:29
MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. A delegation of French members of parliament, headed by National Assembly (lower house of parliament) member Thierry Mariani plans to visit Moscow in mid-March, Chief of Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee for International Affairs Leonid Slutsky said at the Committee’s meeting.
"On March 16-17, we will receive Thierry Mariani and other members of the French parliament. We haven’t had a meeting of the Large (Russian-)French (Inter-parliamentary) Commission, so we will invite them to talk," Slutskly said.