Delegation of French lawmakers plans to visit Russia

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. A delegation of French members of parliament, headed by National Assembly (lower house of parliament) member Thierry Mariani plans to visit Moscow in mid-March, Chief of Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee for International Affairs Leonid Slutsky said at the Committee’s meeting.

"On March 16-17, we will receive Thierry Mariani and other members of the French parliament. We haven’t had a meeting of the Large (Russian-)French (Inter-parliamentary) Commission, so we will invite them to talk," Slutskly said.