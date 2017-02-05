Russia ready to take its part of road towards restoration of relations with US

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to take its part of the road towards restoration of relations with Washington, which suffered major damage at the previous head of the U.S. administration Barack Obama, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with Austria’s Profil weekly.

Moscow is watching closely statements made by President Donald Trump about Russia, he said.

"The position he announced on necessary normal dialogue between our countries gives certain hope for positive progress in bilateral relations," he said. "We are ready to take our part of the road to restore the relations with the U.S, which have degraded not because of us, but as result of the specially organized actions of the Washington’s former administration."

"We have always been open for development of forecastable cooperation based on equality, mutual respect and minding of each other’s interests," Lavrov said, pointing to major efforts, which both sides will have to undertake in order to overcome the damage incurred at the time of Obama.

"As yet, it is rather too early to say how will continue the work with the Republican team on certain issues," the foreign minister said. "We have to wait for the key figures in the new administration to look around at their positions to specify foreign-relations priorities, and then it would be possible to have expectations."

"We are confident, in case of mutual interest, Russia and the U.S., no doubt, are capable not only of moving forward in settlement of bilateral issues, but also to make a joint input in effective overcoming of key modern problems," Lavrov said. "Especially of demand is coordination of our countries’ efforts in fighting international terrorism.".

Russia, US have unused potential for cooperation in innovations

Moscow and Washington have an unused potential for cooperation in the innovations and technology spheres, said Sergei Lavrov.

"We have a big unused potential for mutually beneficial cooperation in the trade, investment, innovations, and technology spheres," he said. "Noteworthy, despite the sanctions and pressure from the administration of (U.S. former President) Barack Obama, most U.S. companies have preferred not to abandon the promising Russian market, which remains very profitable for them."

Lavrov also pointed to Moscow’s interest to expand cultural and humanitarian exchanges with Washington.