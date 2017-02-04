Back to Main page
Russia’s embassy in Vienna not notified of Chechen nationals’ detention

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 04, 22:08 UTC+3 VIENNA
The Russian diplomatic mission is closely watching the situation, he said
1 pages in this article

VIENNA, February 4. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in Vienna has not received any notifications from Austrian authorities over detention of Chechen nationals in the country’s capital, a Russian embassy diplomat told TASS.

"Russia’s embassy to Austria has been notified neither by the Austrian authorities nor by detained persons," said Bulat Khaidarov, the embassy’s spokesman.

The Russian diplomatic mission is closely watching the situation, he said.

Earlier, Austrian police told TASS that on February 3, 22 Chechen nationals were detained in Vienna, in the district of Florisdorf.

Vienna police spokesman Thomas Keiblinger said that "local residents reported to the police 30 suspicious men had gathered in. After that, three police patrols were dispatched to the scene."

"The suspects claimed they were just walking after a wedding ceremony," he said. "Later, an officer saw a loaded gun thrown into the snow. The police called for the WEGA special police group (fighting terrorism) and officers with sniffer dogs." Then, police seized one assault rifle and cartridges and identified all the 22 men.

Investigation is under way, the detainees are being questioned now.

"All of them come from Chechnya," the police said.

