OSCE should remain main platform for discussing European issues - Lavrov

VIENNA, February 4. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) should remain the main platform for discussing European issues, such as war on terror, illegal drug trafficking and cyberattacks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said in an interview with the Austrian weekly news magazine Profil. The online version of the magazine posted some excerpts of the interview on Saturday.

"The main goal for this year is to restore confidence in the OSCE, possibilities for an equal dialog and decision-making in the security sphere," Lavrov said, adding "the war on terror, illegal drug trafficking and cyber threats should remain among the OSCE priorities."

Profil is due to publish the interview on Monday.