OSCE should remain main platform for discussing European issues - Lavrov

Militia’s head of department killed in Lugansk blast - agencyWorld February 04, 17:35
Zhirinovsky plans running for presidency in 2018Russian Politics & Diplomacy February 04, 15:51
Russia to announce ban on import of poultry from EU countries suffering from bird fluBusiness & Economy February 04, 14:44
Russia concerned over growing IS influence in Afghanistan - Foreign MinistryRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 04, 14:24
Lugansk militia commander killed in car blast - news agencyWorld February 04, 10:42
Belarusian President's reaction to situation around border has economic rootsWorld February 04, 1:37
Russian embassy in Damascus comes under mortar shelling on February 2 and 3Russian Politics & Diplomacy February 03, 20:20
Footwear for Arctic: Nanotechnologies vs traditionsBusiness & Economy February 03, 19:51
US expands blacklists on IranWorld February 03, 19:34
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
VIENNA, February 4. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) should remain the main platform for discussing European issues, such as war on terror, illegal drug trafficking and cyberattacks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said in an interview with the Austrian weekly news magazine Profil. The online version of the magazine posted some excerpts of the interview on Saturday.
"The main goal for this year is to restore confidence in the OSCE, possibilities for an equal dialog and decision-making in the security sphere," Lavrov said, adding "the war on terror, illegal drug trafficking and cyber threats should remain among the OSCE priorities."
Profil is due to publish the interview on Monday.