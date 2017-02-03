Back to Main page
Diplomat stresses need to stop attempts to resolve Libyan crisis through force

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 03, 15:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The diplomat notes that preserving Libya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is an absolute priority for Russia
Fighters of the Libyan forces

Fighters of the Libyan forces

© AP Photo/Manu Brabo

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. All parties involved in the Libyan conflict should abandon attempts to resolve the crisis by using force and seek the settlement at the negotiating table, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told a press briefing on Friday.

Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
