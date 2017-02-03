Diplomat stresses need to stop attempts to resolve Libyan crisis through force

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. All parties involved in the Libyan conflict should abandon attempts to resolve the crisis by using force and seek the settlement at the negotiating table, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told a press briefing on Friday.

The diplomat noted that she had to draw attention to Moscow’s stance on the situation in Libya in connection with an article published in Politico. The American newspaper "completely distorted everything that happens in the Libyan direction of the Russian foreign policy," even though it received detailed written answers to its questions from the Russian Foreign Ministry. "This publication caused information damage," she said.

"We cannot fail to be concerned about the fact that the persisting confrontation between Tripoli and Tobruk led to the actual collapse of the whole system of government," Zakharova stressed. "This exacerbates socio-economic problems. The Islamic State (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia - TASS) and Al-Qaeda maintain their presence in some areas amid power vacuum, while the activity of local extremist groups linked to them shows no signs of abating."

The diplomat noted that preserving Libya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is an absolute priority for Russia. "We would like Libya to get out of the protracted crisis as soon as possible and once again become a prosperous state relying on strong government institutions, capable army and law enforcement forces restoring its status as a major regional player," she said.