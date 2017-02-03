Moscow has no plans to boost blacklists war with Oslo — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Moscow has no plans to boost the war of blacklists with Oslo, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"Russia has taken steps in response to Norway’s actions," she noted. "Russia has no plans to boost the war of blacklists in the future, it was not us who initiated blacklists. We don’t intend to further escalate the matter."

"We have warned more than once that the use of such restrictions may in the end harm those who initiate them," the Russian diplomat added. "Moscow is interested in equal and mutually beneficial relations with Norway, including inter-parliamentary ties."

According to Zakharova, it is high time Norway thought" if it is any use participating in anti-Russian sanctions and lists."

A delegation of Norwegian lawmakers planned to visit Moscow on February 2-3 but the visit had to be called off as two of the delegation members turned out to have been enrolled in Russia’s reciprocal stop list. It was no secret for Norway but it still included them in the delegation.