Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow has no plans to boost blacklists war with Oslo — diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 03, 12:31 UTC+3
Russia has taken steps in response to Norway’s actions, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman says
Share
1 pages in this article
The Norwegian Parliament building

The Norwegian Parliament building

© AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Moscow has no plans to boost the war of blacklists with Oslo, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

Read also
The Norwegian Parliament building
Russian senator: Non-issuance of visas to Norwegian MPs fully on Oslo’s conscience

"Russia has taken steps in response to Norway’s actions," she noted. "Russia has no plans to boost the war of blacklists in the future, it was not us who initiated blacklists. We don’t intend to further escalate the matter."

"We have warned more than once that the use of such restrictions may in the end harm those who initiate them," the Russian diplomat added. "Moscow is interested in equal and mutually beneficial relations with Norway, including inter-parliamentary ties."

According to Zakharova, it is high time Norway thought" if it is any use participating in anti-Russian sanctions and lists."

A delegation of Norwegian lawmakers planned to visit Moscow on February 2-3 but the visit had to be called off as two of the delegation members turned out to have been enrolled in Russia’s reciprocal stop list. It was no secret for Norway but it still included them in the delegation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lukashenko accuses Russia of violating border agreement
2
Lukashenko says Belarus will go to court in oil and gas dispute with Russia
3
Russian diplomat says no excuse for barbaric attack on Donetsk
4
Marine Le Pen promises Frexit referendum if she wins presidency
5
Belarusian leader orders criminal probe against Russian agriculture watchdog head
6
Ancient citadel of Aleppo demined
7
Ruble plunges after Finance Ministry announces volume of currency purchase operations
TOP STORIES
Реклама