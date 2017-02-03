Back to Main page
Libyan PM plans to visit Moscow in February — diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 03, 11:43 UTC+3
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj in September 2016
MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj is planning to visit Moscow in February, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

Zakharova said Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had previously met with al-Sarraj in September 2016.

"In February we are planning to receive him in Moscow," she said.

