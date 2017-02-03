Back to Main page
Lavrov tells Tillerson he is ready for dialogue — Foreign Ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 03, 11:02 UTC+3
The Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman says no contacts between Lavrov, Tillerson scheduled yet
© Alexandr Sherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. No contacts between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the new US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have been scheduled yet, their first meeting may take place on the sidelines of one of the upcoming international events, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"No contacts have been scheduled yet," she said adding that the two top diplomats could meet on the sidelines of one of international forums in February.

Lavrov said in telegram to Tillerson he is ready for constructive dialogue, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman. 

In the telegram, Lavrov said the Russian-US relations continue playing a special role in the modern world, remaining a key factor of ensuring strategic stability and security, Zakharova said.

"I expect to have a constructive dialogue with you on all issues of bilateral and international agenda. I’m convinced that working on the basis of principles of equality and balance of interests, our countries can resume pragmatic cooperation in different areas, and make a significant joint contribution to solving pressing global and regional problems," Lavrov wrote in the telegram.

