Russia’s economic cooperation with North Korea slows down over UN sanctions

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 03, 9:14 UTC+3 SEOUL
Russia is not developing military and political cooperation with North Korea now
SEOUL, February 3. /TASS/. Russia’s economic cooperation with North Korea dwindled over the UN Security Council’s sanctions against Pyongyang but continues in the allowed areas, Russian Ambassador to South Korea Alexander Timonin told reporters in Seoul on Friday.

"As for economic cooperation of Russia and North Korea, these possibilities were significantly cut due to the sanctions against North Korea. We still continue economic contacts and ties with North Korea in those areas that are not prohibited by the UNSC resolutions," the ambassador said.

"Russia is not developing military and political cooperation with North Korea now, "consistently implementing all the measures envisaged by the international sanctions passed by the UN Security Council," Timonin stressed. However, the sanctions should not "close the door for dialogue with North Korea aimed at solving the nuclear issue" and have a negative impact on the life of North Korea’s citizens, the diplomat added.

The ambassador rejected some South Korean media reports that Pyongyang is not showing the wish to discuss the problems of the Korean Peninsula with other countries. "I would not flatly state this. The problem is that now the issue on resuming six-party talks with Pyongyang is not discussed. The resumption of the six-party talks should allow us to learn about the plans of their participants, including North Korea," he said.

According to the diplomat, Russia and North Korea have "normal good neighborly relations" and their level allows discussing various political, economic and military issues. "We have all grounds to consider that the North Korean leadership will listen to the Russian side’s stance."

The UN Security Council toughened sanctions against North Korea twice last year in response to Pyongyang’s nuclear test and the launch of a carrier rocket. The measure includes bans on imports of North Korea’s coal, iron ore, rare earth metals, gold, vanadium and titanium, as well as embargo on supplies of rocket and jet fuel there. The UNSC also imposed sanctions against North Korea’s banking sector, and introduced necessary checks of cargos and restrictions against individuals and entities linked to the nuclear and rocket programs.

9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
