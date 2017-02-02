Back to Main page
Crimea plans to welcome lawmakers from France, Germany, Italy in 2017

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 02, 20:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Crimea plans to expand its economic cooperation with foreign counterparts during the Yalta Economic Forum
MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Politicians from European countries, namely parliament members, are expected to visit Crimea in 2017, Crimea’s Permanent Representative to the Russian President Georgy Muradov said at a press conference in Moscow.

"We expect a large number of foreign politicians and businessmen to visit the Peninsula this year, particularly this spring. We believe that this spring, lawmakers from a number of European countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Denmark and Belgium will make visits," he said.

"We have been restoring relations with Turkey, as all of Russia has been, particularly with the Turkish business community," Muradov added.

According to him, Crimea plans to expand its economic cooperation with foreign counterparts during the Yalta Economic Forum which gathered representatives of 26 countries in 2016. This year, representatives of 40 countries have been invited already.

As reported earlier, members of parliament, public figures, businessmen, scientists, culture workers and journalists from about 60 countries visited Crimea in 2016. Foreign delegations particularly comprised members of regional assemblies as well as national parliaments of France, Italy and Turkey.

TOP STORIES
