Senator says Russia, Israel have similar expectations from new US administration

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 02, 16:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW
"A lot of pragmatic and even hard work will have to be done together with the new US administration," the Russian senator noted
MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russia and Israel have both seen their relations with the United States deteriorate recently, thus the two countries have similar expectations from the new US administration, Chairman of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee for International Affairs Konstantin Kosachev said on Thursday at a meeting with Israeli Ambassador to Russia Gary Koren.

"In my opinion, both Russia and Israel have been seen deteriorating relations with the US in the past months, this is why I don’t rule out that we have similar expectations from the new US administration," Kosachev said.

The Russian senator added that "a lot of pragmatic and even hard work will have to be done together with the new US administration." That is because we need to improve and advance our relations. You may have similar expectations for the future of Israeli-US relations," Kosachev noted.

He also pointed to the development of parliamentary dialogue between Russia and Israel, mentioning the cooperation agreement between Russia’s Federation Council and Israel’s Knesset (parliament) signed in Jerusalem a year ago. According to the Russian senator, Chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Avi Dichter has recently invited him to visit Israel in order to hold a joint meeting of Russian senators and Israeli lawmakers. "Of course, we will take advantage of this invitation," Kosachev said adding that this visit would take place before the spring session ends, presumably in April or May.

