Russian senator: Non-issuance of visas to Norwegian MPs fully on Oslo’s conscience

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The situation over the non-issuance of Russian visas to members of the Norwegian parliament that necessitated cancelation of a joint session of foreign policy committee of the upper house of Russian parliament and Norwegian parliament, lies fully on the conscience of Norway’s authorities, a senior Russian senator said on Wednesday.

"That’s a saddening incident but it fully lies on the Norwegian authorities’ conscience," said the senator, Konstantin Kosachov who chairs of the foreign policy committee in the Federation Council, the upper house of Russian parliament.

He said Norway had turned down Russia’s proposals to give up the practice of sanctions targeting members of parliament. Also, the Norwegians included in their delegation several deputies who were informed a few months ago Russia had introduced reciprocal travel sanctions against them.