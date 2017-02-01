Back to Main page
Russian senator: Non-issuance of visas to Norwegian MPs fully on Oslo’s conscience

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 01, 21:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Norway has turned down Russia’s proposals to give up the practice of sanctions targeting members of parliament, a senior Russian senator said
The Norwegian Parliament building

The Norwegian Parliament building

© EPA/TERJE BENDIKSBY

Read also
Konstantin Kosachev
Disagreements regarding sanctions against parliament members growing in PACE

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The situation over the non-issuance of Russian visas to members of the Norwegian parliament that necessitated cancelation of a joint session of foreign policy committee of the upper house of Russian parliament and Norwegian parliament, lies fully on the conscience of Norway’s authorities, a senior Russian senator said on Wednesday.

"That’s a saddening incident but it fully lies on the Norwegian authorities’ conscience," said the senator, Konstantin Kosachov who chairs of the foreign policy committee in the Federation Council, the upper house of Russian parliament.

He said Norway had turned down Russia’s proposals to give up the practice of sanctions targeting members of parliament. Also, the Norwegians included in their delegation several deputies who were informed a few months ago Russia had introduced reciprocal travel sanctions against them.

