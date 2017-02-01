Russian senator: Non-issuance of visas to Norwegian MPs fully on Oslo’s conscience

Russian senator: Non-issuance of visas to Norwegian MPs fully on Oslo’s conscienceRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 01, 21:36
Maria Sharapova: 'Haven’t thought about 2020 Olympics yet,' focused on Stuttgart comebackSport February 01, 21:02
Russian sports minister confident Russia will be able to cope with doping problemsSport February 01, 20:35
FSB head orders to set up border zones in Russian regions neighboring BelarusRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 01, 20:29
Scientists to study 'warmth isles' in Arctic city of SalekhardBusiness & Economy February 01, 20:04
Ukraine’s An-26 plane makes dangerously close passes near Russian oil rigs in Black SeaWorld February 01, 19:53
Contact Group agrees on statement calling for ceasefire in DonbassWorld February 01, 19:37
Some 700,000 tickets to be sold for 2017 FIFA Confederations CupSport February 01, 19:26
Russian energy minister says oil market may stabilize by mid-yearBusiness & Economy February 01, 18:40
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The situation over the non-issuance of Russian visas to members of the Norwegian parliament that necessitated cancelation of a joint session of foreign policy committee of the upper house of Russian parliament and Norwegian parliament, lies fully on the conscience of Norway’s authorities, a senior Russian senator said on Wednesday.
"That’s a saddening incident but it fully lies on the Norwegian authorities’ conscience," said the senator, Konstantin Kosachov who chairs of the foreign policy committee in the Federation Council, the upper house of Russian parliament.
He said Norway had turned down Russia’s proposals to give up the practice of sanctions targeting members of parliament. Also, the Norwegians included in their delegation several deputies who were informed a few months ago Russia had introduced reciprocal travel sanctions against them.