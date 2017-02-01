Russian and Turkish lawmakers to discuss possibility of joint visit to Syria

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russian and Turkish lawmakers will discuss the possibility of a joint visit to Syria, Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matvyenko said on Wednesday commenting on an initiative put forward by Chairman of the Federation Council Committee for International Affairs Konstantin Kosachev.

On January 30, at a meeting with Turkey’s Ambassador to Russia Hussain Dirioz, Kosachev proposed that Russian and Turkish lawmakers make a joint visit to Syria. According to media reports, a number of Turkish legislators have already welcomed the idea.

"It is just an idea for now, various working aspects, as well as possible dates need further discussion," Matviyenko said.

"Russia and Turkey have been coordinating their actions in the fight against IS (Islamic State terror group outlawed in Russia), this coordination has been producing positive results," she added. According to the speaker, "it would be helpful if members of parliament tried to help create conditions for a peaceful settlement of the Syrian crisis."

"We have taken advantage of joint visits to Syria involving members of the Federation Council and the European Parliament," Matvyenko said adding that it was being done in order to "prevent people from using unreliable sources of information but rather provide them with an opportunity to visit the country and see everything with their own eyes so they could understand what the actual situation in Syria is like.".