Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian and Turkish lawmakers to discuss possibility of joint visit to Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 01, 17:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russian and Turkish lawmakers will discuss the possibility of a joint visit to Syria, Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matvyenko said on Wednesday commenting on an initiative put forward by Chairman of the Federation Council Committee for International Affairs Konstantin Kosachev.

On January 30, at a meeting with Turkey’s Ambassador to Russia Hussain Dirioz, Kosachev proposed that Russian and Turkish lawmakers make a joint visit to Syria. According to media reports, a number of Turkish legislators have already welcomed the idea.

Read also
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova
Russian diplomat invites US ambassador to UN to visit Syria 'to learn what ‘shame’ means'

"It is just an idea for now, various working aspects, as well as possible dates need further discussion," Matviyenko said.

"Russia and Turkey have been coordinating their actions in the fight against IS (Islamic State terror group outlawed in Russia), this coordination has been producing positive results," she added. According to the speaker, "it would be helpful if members of parliament tried to help create conditions for a peaceful settlement of the Syrian crisis."

"We have taken advantage of joint visits to Syria involving members of the Federation Council and the European Parliament," Matvyenko said adding that it was being done in order to "prevent people from using unreliable sources of information but rather provide them with an opportunity to visit the country and see everything with their own eyes so they could understand what the actual situation in Syria is like.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian government decides not to extend program on subsidizing mortgage rates
2
Iranian defense minister says only S-300 missile systems purchased from Russia
3
Kremlin aide warns Kiev may try to use Donbass escalation to give up Minsk accords
4
Russia’s upper house speaker says Kiev will inevitably stand trial for war in Donbass
5
Poll shows only 13% of Ukrainians trust Poroshenko
6
Russia mulls easing entry rules for Moldovan migrants
7
TASS becomes Russia’s most cited news agency in 2016 — media company
TOP STORIES
Реклама