Russia confirms inter-Syrian talks in Geneva planned for late February

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 01, 13:35 UTC+3
"We hope that there won’t be many such postponements," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said
ABU DHABI, February 1. /TASS/. Inter-Syrian talks in Geneva will be held in late February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We have already noted that the very announcement of the upcoming meeting in Astana prompted our friends from the United Nations to recall that they should also deal with the negotiations and they have arranged the date," Lavrov said after the 4th session of the Russian-Arab cooperation forum in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

"It is true, though, that it has already been rescheduled from February 8 to late February," he added.

"We hope that there won’t be many such postponements," the Russian foreign minister said.

Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
