Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Arab countries support Russia’s initiative to form anti-terror front, Lavrov says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 01, 13:24 UTC+3
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also said that Syria’s return to the League of Arab States would have helped joint efforts on the political settlement
Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexandr Sherbak/TASS

ABU DHABI, February 1. /TASS/. Arab countries have supported the initiative put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin to form a universal anti-terror front, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after the fourth session of the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum on Wednesday.

Read also
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the Russian-Arab cooperation forum in Abu Dhabi
Lavrov urges UN to convene new round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva

"We are grateful to our counterparts from the Arab countries for supporting the initiative of (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin to form a truly universal anti-terror front," the minister said.

Lavrov also said that Syria’s return to the League of Arab States would have helped joint efforts on the political settlement.

"The fact that the Syrian government, a legitimate UN member, cannot take part in the Arab League discussions does not help our joint efforts. I think the Arab League could have played a more important role if the Syrian government was part of this organization," Lavrov said after the fourth session of the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Fight against terrorism
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin says Ukrainian military’s offensive in Donbass disrupts Minsk agreements
2
Russian top diplomat says ceasefire deal in Syria open to all but IS and Nusra Front
3
Ukrainian Defense Ministry says it conducts offensive operations in Donbass
4
Russian Defense Ministry keeps close watch on NATO drills in Black Sea
5
Arab countries support Russia’s initiative to form anti-terror front, Lavrov says
6
Russian anti-doping agency may be reinstated in its rights by yearend — sports minister
7
Berlin blames Kiev for deteriorating situation in Donbass — media
TOP STORIES
Реклама