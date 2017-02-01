Arab countries support Russia’s initiative to form anti-terror front, Lavrov says

Kremlin says Ukrainian military’s offensive in Donbass disrupts Minsk agreementsRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 01, 13:43
ABU DHABI, February 1. /TASS/. Arab countries have supported the initiative put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin to form a universal anti-terror front, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after the fourth session of the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum on Wednesday.
"We are grateful to our counterparts from the Arab countries for supporting the initiative of (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin to form a truly universal anti-terror front," the minister said.
Lavrov also said that Syria’s return to the League of Arab States would have helped joint efforts on the political settlement.
"The fact that the Syrian government, a legitimate UN member, cannot take part in the Arab League discussions does not help our joint efforts. I think the Arab League could have played a more important role if the Syrian government was part of this organization," Lavrov said after the fourth session of the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum.