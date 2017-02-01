Back to Main page
Lavrov holding meeting with Yemen’s foreign minister in Abu Dhabi

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 01, 9:59 UTC+3 ABU DHABI
ABU DHABI, February 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a meeting with his Yemeni counterpart Abdul Malik Al Mekhlafi on the sidelines of the Russian-Arab cooperation forum in Abu Dhabi, the Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"Today, a session of the Russian-Arab cooperation forum will take place in Abu Dhabi. Lavrov is holding bilateral meetings on its sidelines. The first one is with Yemen’s Foreign Minister Al Mekhlafi," Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page.

The meeting, held behind the closed doors, is also attended by Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister, Mikhail Bogdanov.

The confrontation between Yemen’s government forces and the Houthis intensified in August 2014. The hostilities entered an active phase when Saudi Arabia launched its air campaign in March 2015. The coalition forces have repeatedly attacked the settlements seized by the Houthis, including the capital Sanaa.

