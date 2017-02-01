Lavrov holding meeting with Yemen’s foreign minister in Abu Dhabi

UN Security Council urges resumption of talks on Syrian crisisWorld February 01, 9:29
Minsk Group on Ukraine reconciliation to gather amid surge of violence in DonbassWorld February 01, 8:10
19 mushers to take part in 1,500-km sled dog race in Russia’s Far EastSociety & Culture February 01, 7:29
Russia, Mongolia to discuss plans to build dams in Lake Baikal areaSociety & Culture February 01, 7:07
Door to 2018 Games still open for Russian paralympians — officialSport February 01, 5:46
Japanese prime minister wants to visit Russia as soon as possibleWorld February 01, 5:05
Senior lawmaker calls doping scandal around boxer Povetkin ‘provocation’Sport February 01, 5:02
Vatican Museums exhibition in Moscow extended by 10 days amid huge successSociety & Culture February 01, 3:23
UN Security Council urges to immediately cease fire in UkraineWorld February 01, 2:58
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ABU DHABI, February 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a meeting with his Yemeni counterpart Abdul Malik Al Mekhlafi on the sidelines of the Russian-Arab cooperation forum in Abu Dhabi, the Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"Today, a session of the Russian-Arab cooperation forum will take place in Abu Dhabi. Lavrov is holding bilateral meetings on its sidelines. The first one is with Yemen’s Foreign Minister Al Mekhlafi," Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page.
The meeting, held behind the closed doors, is also attended by Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister, Mikhail Bogdanov.
The confrontation between Yemen’s government forces and the Houthis intensified in August 2014. The hostilities entered an active phase when Saudi Arabia launched its air campaign in March 2015. The coalition forces have repeatedly attacked the settlements seized by the Houthis, including the capital Sanaa.