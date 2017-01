Lavrov to hold talks with Bahrain’s King in Abu Dhabi — source

ABU DHABI, January 31. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa will hold talks in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, a source in Russia’s delegation told reporters.

"Russia’s foreign minister will hold talks today with the King of Bahrain," the source said.

Lavrov has arrived in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, where he is scheduled to attend a session of the Russian-Arab cooperation forum on February 1.