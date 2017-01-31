Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Astana meeting fulfils its key task of preserving ceasefire in Syria - Russian expert

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 31, 2:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The expert noted that now there are two negotiating formats on Syria
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The recent international meeting on Syrian settlement in Kazakhstan’s Astana has made it possible to fulfill the key task of preserving ceasefire, a senior political adviser to the UN special envoy for Syria said on Monday.

"The Astana meeting focused mainly on military issues and security problems," Vitaly Naumkin, director of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told journalists. "The key task of the Astana meeting has been fulfilled: ceasefire remains in force. Now, only isolated [ceasefire] violations are reported. It is quite an achievement after such sanguinary fighting."

The truce, in his words, will promote the launch of political process in Syria. "This is the basis for the negotiating process’ evolving into political one," he noted. "It paves the way for political talks. The question now is who comes for the talks, whether it would be one delegation or several delegations, whether some of the opposition forces would set any conditions."

The expert noted that now there are two negotiating formats on Syria. "Obviously, today we have two formats: the political format in Geneva and the military format in Astana," he said. "Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would like meetings in Astana be held regularly. So, I don’t rule out there could be Astana-2, Astana-3, and so forth.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Deputy Prime Minister mocks Lithuania's disavowal of claims to Kaliningrad region
2
Russian top diplomat comments on first Putin-Trump conversation
3
Figure skating star Plushenko becomes Sochi ambassador for 2018 FIFA World Cup
4
10 years of United Aircraft Corporation: military, civilian and transport aircraft
5
Russia and India to develop BrahMos light cruise missile for PAK FA 5th-generation jet
6
Russian Defense Ministry to build over 100 facilities in Arctic region
7
Moscow’s anti-missile defense capable of intercepting all ballistic missiles
TOP STORIES
Реклама