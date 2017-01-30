FSB brings extremism charges against deputy head of outlawed Crimean Tatar Mejlis

Yanukovich’s defense lawyers insist on extending pre-trial investigation till March 28World January 30, 20:04
SIMFEROPOL, January 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has brought extremism charges against Ilma Umerov, deputy chairman of the Crimean Tatar Mejlis outlawed in Russia, the FSB’s branch for the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol reported on Monday.
"He is pressed with charges of committing crimes under article 280.1 of Russia’s Criminal Code ("Public Calls for Actions Aimed at Violating Territorial Integrity of the Russian Federation"). The case files will be shortly transferred to the republican prosecutor’s office and subsequently to a court of law," the FSB’s branch said.
The charges against Umerov were brought by the FSB’s investigative department, it said.
As was reported earlier, Umerov who stayed on the territory of Ukraine in March 2016 publicly voiced calls in a live broadcast of the Ukrainian TV Channel ATR for the need to violate Russia’s territorial integrity. Umerov’s words were disseminated in the Internet and were the cause for instituting criminal proceedings against him.
Umerov earlier held the posts of the head of the Bakhchisarai district administration, deputy chairman of the Supreme Council of the autonomous Republic of Crimea and deputy head of the Mejlis.