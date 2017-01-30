Lavrov says US, West have special forces in Syria, capabilities can be coordinated

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The United States and other Western countries have special forces in Syria, such capabilities can be coordinated, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday following talks with Eritrea’s top diplomat, Osman Saleh Mohammed.

"Of course, the question of creating a united front in the fight against the Islamic State (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia - TASS) arises," the minister noted. "With regard to Syria, that would mean recognizing the fact that the most viable force on the ground in the fight against the ISIL (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, former name of the Islamic State terrorist group outlawed in Russia - TASS) is the Syrian army and the self-defense units cooperating with the Syrian army supported by Russia’s Aerospace Forces."

"If our American partners’ capabilities, which, in addition to the Air Force, include special forces of a number of Western countries on the ground, we are all aware of that, let’s make no secret of that, if these capabilities could be coordinated, both the Syrian government’s and all those cooperating with it and the capabilities of the US coalition that would clearly be aimed at fighting against the Islamic State and other terrorists, I believe we would have achieved significant positive changes in attaining anti-terrorist goals," the minister said.