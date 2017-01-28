Moscow, Damascus see prerequisite to constructive intra-Syrian talks - Bogdanov

Putin, Trump having phone call - White HouseWorld January 28, 20:42
Russia ready to welcome specialists of Ukraine’s Antonov enterpriseBusiness & Economy January 28, 16:56
Proton launches suspended for 3.5 months — Deputy PM RogozinScience & Space January 28, 14:56
Russia insists Belarus settles overdue payments for supplied gasBusiness & Economy January 28, 14:36
Putin in telephone conversation thanks Kazakhstan’s leader for Syrian talks in AstanaRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 28, 11:43
Russia’s Soyuz rocket blasts off in French Guiana, puts Spanish satellite in spaceScience & Space January 28, 4:40
Trump, Putin to talk by telephone at 20:00 Moscow time on SaturdayWorld January 28, 4:24
Russian figure skater sets world record upon results of short program, free skateSport January 28, 3:01
Konchalovsky’s Paradise wins Russian national Golden Eagle Award and best filmSociety & Culture January 27, 23:43
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The meeting in Astana has become a prerequisite to the intra-Syrian talks, according to Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad who had talks in Moscow initiated by the ambassador.
"During the meeting the sides exchanged views about the developments concerning Syria amid the results of the international meeting on Syrian settlement in Astana, which is a favorable prerequisite to establishing UN-sponsored inclusive intra-Syrian negotiations process in Geneva," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on its website on Saturday.
"Certain practical issues related to multifaceted cooperation between Russia and Syria were also discussed," the report said.