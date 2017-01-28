Back to Main page
Moscow, Damascus see prerequisite to constructive intra-Syrian talks - Bogdanov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 28, 20:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW
These are the results of the meeting of Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Syrian Ambassador to Moscow Riyad Haddad
MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The meeting in Astana has become a prerequisite to the intra-Syrian talks, according to Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad who had talks in Moscow initiated by the ambassador.

"During the meeting the sides exchanged views about the developments concerning Syria amid the results of the international meeting on Syrian settlement in Astana, which is a favorable prerequisite to establishing UN-sponsored inclusive intra-Syrian negotiations process in Geneva," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on its website on Saturday.

"Certain practical issues related to multifaceted cooperation between Russia and Syria were also discussed," the report said.

