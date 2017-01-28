Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s reconciliation center in Syria brings aid to 4,000 civilians over 24 hours

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 28, 6:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Mobile teams of Russian medics have extended first aid to 130 local civilians
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russia’s center for the reconciliation of conflicting parties in Syria has delivered relief aid to 4,000 civilians over the past 24 hours.

"The reconciliation center’s officers over the past day handed out relief aid to 4,300 civilians in six neighborhoods of Aleppo," the reconciliation center said. "In the eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo the reconciliation center’s field kitchens provide hot meals and essentials to civilians. Over the past day the humanitarian aid outlets handed out 3,800 tonnes of bread and dished out 1,500 hot meals. A total of 4,400 tonnes of relief supplies was handed over to civilians."

Russian bomb disposal specialists from the mine-clearing center keep examining buildings, streets and key social infrastructures in eastern Aleppo.

"Over the past 24 hours Russian sappers removed mines and unexploded ordnance from 58 houses and 15 kilometers of roads. An area of 70 hectares has been cleared of mines," the reconciliation center’s report runs.

Mobile teams of Russian medics have extended first aid to 130 local civilians, the center said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trump, Putin to talk by telephone at 20:00 Moscow time on Saturday
2
Russia’s Soyuz rocket blasts off in French Guiana, puts Spanish satellite in space
3
Pilots praise new MiG-35 fighter jet after test flight
4
Сommander: Russia’s MiG-35 fighter jet has big potential in Syria-like conflicts
5
US general accuses Russia of covertly building anti-satellite laser weapons
6
Russian strategic bombers wipe out terrorist targets in Syria
7
Cold resistant welding offered by Altai scientists may be used in Arctic
TOP STORIES
Реклама