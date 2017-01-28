Russia’s reconciliation center in Syria brings aid to 4,000 civilians over 24 hours

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russia’s center for the reconciliation of conflicting parties in Syria has delivered relief aid to 4,000 civilians over the past 24 hours.

"The reconciliation center’s officers over the past day handed out relief aid to 4,300 civilians in six neighborhoods of Aleppo," the reconciliation center said. "In the eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo the reconciliation center’s field kitchens provide hot meals and essentials to civilians. Over the past day the humanitarian aid outlets handed out 3,800 tonnes of bread and dished out 1,500 hot meals. A total of 4,400 tonnes of relief supplies was handed over to civilians."

Russian bomb disposal specialists from the mine-clearing center keep examining buildings, streets and key social infrastructures in eastern Aleppo.

"Over the past 24 hours Russian sappers removed mines and unexploded ordnance from 58 houses and 15 kilometers of roads. An area of 70 hectares has been cleared of mines," the reconciliation center’s report runs.

Mobile teams of Russian medics have extended first aid to 130 local civilians, the center said.