Lawyers of Bout serving jail term in US to file appeal with Supreme Court

NEW YORK, January 27. /TASS/. Lawyers defending the Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who is serving a 25-year-long term in a high security jail in the U.S., plan to file a petition with the Supreme Court over a ruling of the appeals court in New York to turned down a request for a new trial of the businessman, lawyer Alexey Tarasov told TASS on Friday.
"The filing of appeal with the Supreme Court has been scheduled for February 19," he said.