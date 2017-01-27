Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lawyers of Bout serving jail term in US to file appeal with Supreme Court

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 27, 21:22 UTC+3 NEW YORK
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Viktor Bout
Businessman Bout jailed in US hopes for Russian government assisstance

NEW YORK, January 27. /TASS/. Lawyers defending the Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who is serving a 25-year-long term in a high security jail in the U.S., plan to file a petition with the Supreme Court over a ruling of the appeals court in New York to turned down a request for a new trial of the businessman, lawyer Alexey Tarasov told TASS on Friday.

"The filing of appeal with the Supreme Court has been scheduled for February 19," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trump's counselor Conway confirms lifting anti-Russian sanctions 'under consideration'
2
Сommander: Russia’s MiG-35 fighter jet has big potential in Syria-like conflicts
3
Russian-Indian BrahMos cruise missiles may be supplied to third countries
4
World’s most famous stealth aircraft
5
Russia and India to develop BrahMos light cruise missile for PAK FA 5th-generation jet
6
Pilots praise new MiG-35 fighter jet after test flight
7
MiG-35 fighter jet’s radar to track 30 targets at a time
TOP STORIES
Реклама