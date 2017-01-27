Back to Main page
Russian draft of Syrian constitution sent to UN envoy — diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 27, 17:54 UTC+3 GENEVA
The document sums up constitutional proposals of both the Syrian government and opposition groups, according to the Russian top diplomat
GENEVA, January 27. /TASS/. A Russian draft of Syria’s new constitution was referred on Friday to United Nations Secretary General’s Envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Geneva Office of the United Nations and other Geneva-based international organizations Alexei Borodavkin told TASS.

"The document was referred to Staffan de MIstura," he said.

The document sums up constitutional proposals of both the Syrian government and opposition groups, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a meeting with representatives of the Syrian opposition earlier in the day. 

Russia is imposing its draft on no one and the talk is about the proposals called upon to stimulate a discussion on this issue in Geneva, the Russian foreign minister stressed. 

Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
