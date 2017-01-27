Back to Main page
State Duma Deputy Speaker Tolstoy heads Russian delegation to OSCE PA

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 27, 16:05 UTC+3
Tolstoy was elected to head the delegation at a meeting of the delegation members coming from the State Duma and the Federation Council
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy will head the country’s delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE PA). He was elected to head the delegation at a meeting of the delegation members coming from the State Duma and the Federation Council (upper house of parliament).

"A decision has been made that I will head the delegation as the State Duma Deputy Speaker," Tolstoy told reporters. He confirmed that the Russian delegation would take part in the winter session of the OSCE PA scheduled to be held in Austria’s capital of Vienna in late February.

"The State Duma Speaker as well as the country’s leadership believes that we should maintain dialogue with our Western counterparts on all possible platforms," the politician added. "This is why we will build a meaningful dialogue to make our voice heard."

In late November, 2016, the State Duma Council approved its delegation to the OSCE PA based on quota principle. Seven representatives of the United Russia party (Nikolai Kovalyov, Gennady Onishchenko, Nikolai Brykin, Pyotr Tolstoy, Artyom Turov, Pavel Fedyayev and Alexander Fokin) have made it into the delegation while other State Duma factions will be represented by one of their members (Alexei Korniyenko from the Communist Party, Leonid Slutsky from the Liberal Democratic Party and Nikolai Ryzhak from A Just Russia party).

