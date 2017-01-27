Back to Main page
FSB ready to repel any hacker attack against Russia’s critical IT infrastructure

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 27, 15:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service is prepared to rebuff cyberattacks against the country’s critical infrastructure facilities, the agency’s Deputy Director Dmitry Shalkov told the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, on Friday.

"I want to clarify that we are ready to repel hacker attacks, we won’t need any time for speeding-up," Shalkov said, presenting to the MPs a package of the government’s laws on security of critical IT infrastructure in Russia.

The government has already allocated funds for "a program to detect and counter computer attacks," the minister said. "We already have these funds and we are working." Only domestic equipment will be used "during the implementation of the law," he added.

The draft law stipulates "basic principles" of ensuring security of critical infrastructure facilities and powers of Russian state agencies in the area of providing security as well as rights and duties of individuals owning the critical infrastructure facilities, and telecoms and information systems operators guaranteeing cooperation of these facilities.

The package of laws includes amendments to the Criminal Code envisaging jail terms of up to 10 years for creating programs used for attacks against Russia’s critical infrastructure facilities.

Cyber security Russia's domestic policy
