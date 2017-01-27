Kremlin confirms Putin’s upcoming visits to Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan

Putin discusses Russian-US relations with Security Council ahead of talks with TrumpRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 27, 14:28
MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan in the nearest future. "This will be a tour of Central Asian republics," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked to give comments on President’s upcoming visits to Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.
Earlier Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said Putin plans to visit Tajikistan, and several media sources reported preparations to the visit to Kyrgyzstan.
"Indeed, President will make a couple of trips," Peskov said. "There will be a visit to Tajikistan. We attach significance to preparations, and the meeting of the intergovernmental commission is part of this run-up," he said.