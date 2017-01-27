Russia’s top diplomat to take part in Munich Security Conference

Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 27, 11:29 UTC+3
MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to take part in the Munich Security Conference in February, Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"The participation of Sergey Lavrov in the Munich conference on security policy issues is planned," the diplomat said.

Read also

Kremlin confirms Putin won’t attend 2017 Munich Security Conference

Persons
Sergey Lavrov Maria Zakharova
Topics
Foreign policy
