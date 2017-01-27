Russia’s top diplomat to take part in Munich Security Conference

No one is going to argue with Syrians about country’s Constitution — Russian diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 27, 11:30
MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to take part in the Munich Security Conference in February, Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
"The participation of Sergey Lavrov in the Munich conference on security policy issues is planned," the diplomat said.