Russian top diplomat to meet Syrian opposition groups in Moscow

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 27, 8:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The leader of Syria’s Popular Front for Change and Liberation Qadri Jamil said that a separate meeting of the Syrian opposition may take place after the talks with Russia's top diplomat
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet with members of various Syrian opposition groups to inform them about the results of the talks in Astana and discuss Syrian reconciliation.

Lavrov said addressing the State Duma on Wednesday that all representatives of Syria’s political opposition have been invited to Moscow on January 27.

Putin: Astana talks results prove there is no military solution to Syrian conflict

"To make sure that no one suspects Russia, Turkey and Iran of trying to replace everything that has been done hitherto by the Astana process, we have invited all opposition members from among the political opposition (to Moscow) on Friday, those willing to come, and we will brief them on what happened in Astana and the way we see the positive development of the Astana process in the future," he said.

The leader of Syria’s Popular Front for Change and Liberation Qadri Jamil, who represents the so-called ‘Moscow Group’ of the Syrian opposition told TASS that, along with his group, the talks in Moscow will also be attended by the Cairo, Astana and Khmeimim opposition groups (named after cities where their organizational meetings took place). The Astana group emerged in 2015 and should not be confused with participants of the January 23-24 talks in the Kazakh capital.

Besides, various Kurdish groups are also expected to take part in the Moscow meeting.

Jamil said that a separate meeting of the Syrian opposition may take place after the talks with Lavrov.

