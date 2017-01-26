Russian premier says nationalist proclamations must be curbed at any level

Russia and Turkey smash Islamic State terrorists during joint operation in SyriaWorld January 26, 20:12
Kremlin says presidential aide’s statement on internet restrictions 'his private opinion'Russian Politics & Diplomacy January 26, 19:59
Kiev expecting six tranches from IMF and EU worth $6 bln this yearWorld January 26, 18:57
Pilots praise new MiG-35 fighter jet after test flightMilitary & Defense January 26, 18:56
Russian Academy of Sciences to study Arctic ecology, resourcesBusiness & Economy January 26, 18:27
Russia plans to produce one dozen Il-114 turbo-prop aircraft each yearMilitary & Defense January 26, 18:03
Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet to use cutting-edge weaponsMilitary & Defense January 26, 17:22
Putin shares his view on what Russian Army needs mostMilitary & Defense January 26, 17:15
Ukraine slaps ban on Russian books importsWorld January 26, 17:04
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Anti-Semitic sentiments and nationalist pronouncements in Russia must be curbed at any level, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.
"Anti-Semitic sentiments and nationalist pronouncements in any country, including in Russia, must be prevented at any level," the Russian premier said after visiting the Jewish museum and the tolerance center.
By @dashedash
"We must value peacefulness [in Russia] and respectful attitudes among people of different cultures and various confessions: this is the most important condition of the existence and the development of our multinational state," Medvedev said.
The Russian government has recently approved a special program of national policy implementation, the Russian premier said.
"Its main essence is accord in Russian society," Medvedev said.