Russian premier says nationalist proclamations must be curbed at any level

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 26, 19:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Anti-Semitic sentiments and nationalist pronouncements in Russia must be curbed at any level, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

"Anti-Semitic sentiments and nationalist pronouncements in any country, including in Russia, must be prevented at any level," the Russian premier said after visiting the Jewish museum and the tolerance center.

"We must value peacefulness [in Russia] and respectful attitudes among people of different cultures and various confessions: this is the most important condition of the existence and the development of our multinational state," Medvedev said.

The Russian government has recently approved a special program of national policy implementation, the Russian premier said.

"Its main essence is accord in Russian society," Medvedev said.

