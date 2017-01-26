Russian diplomat, Transnistrian head discuss issues related to settling conflict

Ecology, resources, functional materials are objects of Arctic studiesBusiness & Economy January 26, 18:27
MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin and Transnistrian leader Vadim Krasnoselsky, who is currently on a working visit to Moscow, have discussed issues related to settling the Transnistrian conflict, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.
"The parties exchanged views on Russian-Transnistrian cooperation as well as the process of settling the crisis, including the activities of the Permanent Conference on Political Issues within the negotiation process towards a Transnistrian settlement (the five-plus-two format)," the statement reads.
Transnistrian Political Representative to the conflict settlement talks Vitaly Ignatyev and the Russian foreign ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Sergei Gubarev also participated in the meeting.