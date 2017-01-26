Diplomat pins hope on change in West’s ‘unbridled rhetoric’ towards Russia

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russia has always invited its foreign partners to a serious dialogue, but sometimes it has to react accordingly to the "unbridled rhetoric" of Western diplomacy, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told reporters.

She noted that Russia has always been prepared for dialogue. "However, unfortunately, our Western counterparts started using such unbridled rhetoric. For some reason, that began to prevail rather than partnership, cooperation and efforts to tackle very complicated and crucial issues," Zakharova explained.

"Let’s hope something will change, given that what the whole world and people in general are going through right now requires immediate action and concerted effort. This is exactly what we urged our colleagues and partners to do," she added.

Zakharova emphasized that tough rhetoric is "not our choice." However, we "had to comment on some absolutely absurd and, at times, bizarre, extravagant remarks by our Western counterparts."

"Of course, it was impossible to comment on this using the official, standard and traditional language. So, you reap what you sow," she stressed.