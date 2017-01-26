MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The attempts to isolate Russia from the world have failed, Russia’s State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Thursday.

"The attempts of international isolation of the country, both political and economic, have failed," the speaker of the lower house of parliament said.

Volodin noted that "today understanding is growing inside the international community that the attempts of preserving the unipolar world are dangerous and futile."

"This country is developing dynamically today, strengthening its positions in the world, actively defending the ideals close to the entire mankind, the rights and freedoms of a person. Moreover, the number of countries supporting our positions in major issues of international politics is growing," he stressed.

The speaker said "the world is changing and it is becoming clear that the previous version of globalization reached a deadlock." "The situation when the authorities of financial institutions suppress interests of the society, basic democratic norms and principles, cultural and national identity is unacceptable," he said.