Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

West’s attempts to isolate Russia failed — State Duma speaker

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 26, 14:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The speaker said "the world is changing and it is becoming clear that the previous version of globalization reached a deadlock"
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The attempts to isolate Russia from the world have failed, Russia’s State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Thursday.

Read also
Russian diplomat says West realizes futility of attempts to isolate Russia

"The attempts of international isolation of the country, both political and economic, have failed," the speaker of the lower house of parliament said.

Volodin noted that "today understanding is growing inside the international community that the attempts of preserving the unipolar world are dangerous and futile."

"This country is developing dynamically today, strengthening its positions in the world, actively defending the ideals close to the entire mankind, the rights and freedoms of a person. Moreover, the number of countries supporting our positions in major issues of international politics is growing," he stressed.

The speaker said "the world is changing and it is becoming clear that the previous version of globalization reached a deadlock." "The situation when the authorities of financial institutions suppress interests of the society, basic democratic norms and principles, cultural and national identity is unacceptable," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin urges US to consider possible aftermath of setting up ‘safe’ zones in Syria
2
Putin notes good export potential for MiG-35 fighter jet
3
Russian Navy to receive amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren in autumn
4
Defense Ministry: Russian warships need no senseless escort services
5
Press review: Iran stalls plans of dividing Caspian Sea and ruble becomes reserve currency
6
Russia’s State Duma passes law on decriminalizing domestic violence
7
Russian Defense Ministry to build over 100 facilities in Arctic region
TOP STORIES
Реклама