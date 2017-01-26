Putin calls strategic partnership with India priority of Russia’s foreign policy

Moscow says international response to human rights violations in Ukraine needs be tougherRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 26, 13:56
MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated India’s President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Republic Day, noting impressive success in the country’s economic, social, scientific and technical areas.
"The especially privileged strategic partnership with India remains a foreign policy priority of Russia. I would like to confirm the readiness for further strengthening mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in various areas," said Putin’s congratulatory telegram published on the Kremlin’s website.
Putin stressed that India "plays an important constructive role in solving vital issues of regional and international agenda." Russia also attaches great importance to holding events devoted to the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the countries.
The Russian leader wished good health and success to India’s president and prime minister, and welfare and prosperity to the friendly people of India.