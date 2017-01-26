Back to Main page
Diplomat believes Russia’s draft constitution for Syria is set of ideas to be discussed

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 26, 13:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman says the draft is not an obligatory instruction or a fixed groundwork of actions
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Mikhail Pochuyev/TASS

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The draft constitution for Syria put forward by Russia is a set of ideas for negotiations rather than a directive to be enforced, the Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, noting that there has been no official response to the document.

"Certainly, this (draft) is not an obligatory instruction or a fixed groundwork of actions, this is a set of ideas, they vary and contain optional points on where to begin talks on the issue as a matter of principle," Zakharova said.

"Figuratively speaking, this is meant to be a draft constitution and a kind of a point of departure for discussions instead of having weapons in one’s hands," the diplomat said.

Zakharova gave no details on the document’s particular provisions, stressing that "everything will be decided by the Syrians themselves." Russia will be committed to Syria’s territorial integrity, its secular and democratic character with equal rights for all religions.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday the draft constitution presented in Astana takes into account the stances of the government, the opposition and the countries of the region.

