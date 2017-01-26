Diplomat believes Russia’s draft constitution for Syria is set of ideas to be discussed

Moscow says international response to human rights violations in Ukraine needs be tougherRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 26, 13:56
Putin calls strategic partnership with India priority of Russia’s foreign policyRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 26, 13:41
Diplomat believes Russia’s draft constitution for Syria is set of ideas to be discussedRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 26, 13:38
Russian foreign minister assesses Syrian settlement prospects as ‘fairly good’Russian Politics & Diplomacy January 26, 13:36
Pankaj Saran: India intends to intensify cooperation with Russia’s Far EastWorld January 26, 13:32
Press review: Iran stalls plans of dividing Caspian Sea and ruble becomes reserve currencyPress Review January 26, 13:00
Special operation underway to ferret out Hizb-ut-Tahrir extremists in CrimeaRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 26, 12:44
Kremlin urges US to consider possible aftermath of setting up ‘safe’ zones in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 26, 12:11
Over 2,600 militants lay down arms in Syria’s Damascus provinceWorld January 26, 11:25
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The draft constitution for Syria put forward by Russia is a set of ideas for negotiations rather than a directive to be enforced, the Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, noting that there has been no official response to the document.
"Certainly, this (draft) is not an obligatory instruction or a fixed groundwork of actions, this is a set of ideas, they vary and contain optional points on where to begin talks on the issue as a matter of principle," Zakharova said.
"Figuratively speaking, this is meant to be a draft constitution and a kind of a point of departure for discussions instead of having weapons in one’s hands," the diplomat said.
Zakharova gave no details on the document’s particular provisions, stressing that "everything will be decided by the Syrians themselves." Russia will be committed to Syria’s territorial integrity, its secular and democratic character with equal rights for all religions.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday the draft constitution presented in Astana takes into account the stances of the government, the opposition and the countries of the region.