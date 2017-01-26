Back to Main page
Russian ambassador to India dies in New Delhi

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 26, 10:15 UTC+3 NEW DELHI
Alexander Kadakin served as the head of Russia’s diplomatic mission in India since November 2009
Russian Ambassador to India, Alexander Kadakin

Russian Ambassador to India, Alexander Kadakin

© Anna Isakova/Russian State Duma's press service/TASS

NEW DELHI, January 26. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to India, Alexander Kadakin, passed away in New Delhi on Thursday, a source in the Russian Embassy in India told TASS.

A diplomatic source also confirmed in an interview with TASS that "the ambassador died at 8am on Thursday due to cardiac arrhythmia."

Kadakin was born on July 22, 1949, in Chisinau (Moldova). A graduate of the Moscow Institute of International Relations, he served as Russia's Ambassador to India from 1999 to 2004 and was reappointed to the position in 2009.

