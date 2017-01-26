Russian ambassador to India dies in New Delhi

Over 2,600 militants lay down arms in Syria’s Damascus provinceWorld January 26, 11:25
NEW DELHI, January 26. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to India, Alexander Kadakin, passed away in New Delhi on Thursday, a source in the Russian Embassy in India told TASS.
A diplomatic source also confirmed in an interview with TASS that "the ambassador died at 8am on Thursday due to cardiac arrhythmia."
Kadakin was born on July 22, 1949, in Chisinau (Moldova). A graduate of the Moscow Institute of International Relations, he served as Russia's Ambassador to India from 1999 to 2004 and was reappointed to the position in 2009.