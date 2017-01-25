Back to Main page
Lavrov believes EU avoiding discussions of problems of Middle East Christians

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 25, 16:24 UTC+3
Read also
Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia
Patriarch Kirill and French president discuss Christians’ plight in Middle East

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The European Union is avoiding discussions on the problems of Christians in the Middle East under pretext of political correctness, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the International Christmas Readings in Moscow.

"It is regrettable that the EU is avoiding the discussions of the problems of Christians in the Middle East hiding behind the notorious political correctness," Lavrov said.

Lavrov voiced concerns over "cruel harassment and well-targeted killing of the Christian population in the Middle East and the destruction of the world heritage sites." Russia and its partners hold annual events devoted to protecting Christians in the framework of the UN Human Rights Council, he said.

