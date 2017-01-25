Back to Main page
Kremlin says Japan’s prime minister plans on visiting Russia twice this year

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 25, 15:02 UTC+3
MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is going to visit Russia twice this year. According to the Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the Japanese leader visit the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in fall, and will also visit the country before that.

"Abe will come; he wants to visit Russia twice this year. We already know that he is coming to the Eastern Economic Forum, and also want to come before that," Peskov said, noting that the exact dates are not yet set.

Peskov did not rule out that Abe might come to Russia in April-May.

Show more
