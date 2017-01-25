Back to Main page
Top diplomat says set of measures to protect Russian diplomats abroad prepared

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 25, 13:39 UTC+3
A package of measures has been endorsed by the Russian president
© AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Moscow has prepared a package of measures to protect Russian diplomats abroad, it has been endorsed by the Russian president, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said addressing the State Duma (lower house of parliament) on Wednesday.

"The heinous murder of Russian Ambassador in Ankara, Andrei Karlov, has pointed to the urgent need of enhancing the safety of the Russian diplomatic missions abroad and their staff members," he said. "We have prepared the package of measures in the interagency format, which has been endorsed by the Russian president, and the prime minister has issued instructions on its basis."

"We are seeking their implementation, which will require additional resources, and we count on your support in this regard," Lavrov added addressing the lawmakers.

Share
