Russia’s State Duma passes law on decriminalizing domestic violence

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 25, 11:38 UTC+3
MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma, passed in the second reading on Wednesday a law making domestic violence an administrative rather than criminal offence if this happens for the first time.

 

Russia's domestic policy
