Putin to discuss bilateral ties, anti-terrorism efforts with King of Jordan

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with King Abdullah II of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on Wednesday, the Kremlin press service said.

"The summit talks will cover current issues on the Russian-Jordanian agenda, including opportunities for strengthening trade, economic and cultural cooperation," the Kremlin statement reads.

"The two leaders are expected to focus on key aspects of the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, primarily joint efforts to resist international terrorism," the presidential press service said.

King Abdullah II will pay a working visit to Moscow on an invitation from Putin. The king, who ascended to the throne in 1999, visits Russia almost on an annual basis. It is his 17th visit to the country. The two leaders’ latest meeting in Russia took place in the Black Sea resort of Sochi in November 2015 to discuss bilateral cooperation, as well as issues on the regional and global agenda.

Almost a year ago, on January 14, 2016, Putin and Abdullah II held a phone conversation to discuss the settlement in Syria.

The Russian president visited Jordan in June 2012.