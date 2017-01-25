Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin to discuss bilateral ties, anti-terrorism efforts with King of Jordan

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 25, 5:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW
King Abdullah II will pay a working visit to Moscow on an invitation from Putin
Share
1 pages in this article
King of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein (L) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Sochi

King of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein (L) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Sochi

© Alexei Nikolsky/TASS

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with King Abdullah II of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on Wednesday, the Kremlin press service said.

"The summit talks will cover current issues on the Russian-Jordanian agenda, including opportunities for strengthening trade, economic and cultural cooperation," the Kremlin statement reads.

Read also
Russian, Jordan agree to work towards Syrian settlement — ministry

"The two leaders are expected to focus on key aspects of the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, primarily joint efforts to resist international terrorism," the presidential press service said.

King Abdullah II will pay a working visit to Moscow on an invitation from Putin. The king, who ascended to the throne in 1999, visits Russia almost on an annual basis. It is his 17th visit to the country. The two leaders’ latest meeting in Russia took place in the Black Sea resort of Sochi in November 2015 to discuss bilateral cooperation, as well as issues on the regional and global agenda.

Almost a year ago, on January 14, 2016, Putin and Abdullah II held a phone conversation to discuss the settlement in Syria.

The Russian president visited Jordan in June 2012.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
China deploys intercontinental missiles near Russian border — media
2
Kremlin sees no threat in China's decision to deploy missiles near Russian border
3
Analyst believes China’s missiles near Russian borders targeted against US
4
Putin to discuss bilateral ties, anti-terrorism efforts with King of Jordan
5
Kremlin spokesman says telephone conversation between Putin, Trump under consideration
6
Russia is developing advanced hypersonic weapons — ministry
7
Russia’s 4th Yasen-class submarine completes hydraulic tests
TOP STORIES
Реклама