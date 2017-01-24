Back to Main page
Russia, Armenia sign protocol on nuclear safety information exchange

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 24, 17:29 UTC+3 GORKI
The accord was signed with a focus on the implementation of recommendations from the International Atomic Energy Agency
1 pages in this article

GORKI, January 24./TASS/. Russia’s Rosatom state nuclear energy corporation and the Armenian Ministry of Economic Infrastructures and Natural Resources signed a protocol on Tuesday on practical measures to meet commitments on prompt warning about a nuclear accident and the exchange of information on nuclear and radiation safety.

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan
Armenian president highly assesses cooperation with Russia in various formats

The procedures are envisaged in the inter-governmental agreement on the exchange of information on nuclear and radiation safety between the two countries inked on October 7, 2015.

The accord was signed with a focus on the implementation of recommendations from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). It specifies conditions of mutual emergency warnings in matters of peaceful uses of nuclear energy. Under the document, the countries permanently exchange information on nuclear and radiation safety at nuclear facilities.

Under the terms of the agreement, once it comes into effect, the parties will draw up practical measures for implementing the commitments they undertook, including deciding the order and the amount of information transferred on a regular basis about the present conditions regarding nuclear and radiation safety at nuclear facilities.

