Experts from Russia, Iran and Turkey to participate in Tuesday talks in Astana

Title for Episode VIII of world’s famous saga ‘Star Wars’ revealedSociety & Culture January 23, 21:19
Russia’s chief negotiator: Astana format gives hope for new level in negotiating processRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 23, 20:52
Astana talks focusing on mechanism of Syria ceasefire observance — oppositionWorld January 23, 20:23
Russia and Turkey hit Islamic State targets near al-Bab in Aleppo provinceWorld January 23, 20:06
Russia’s 4th Yasen-class submarine completes hydraulic testsMilitary & Defense January 23, 18:56
Arctic airport in search for investorsBusiness & Economy January 23, 18:50
Rosneft begins Arctic shelf’s seismological exploration from 2017Business & Economy January 23, 18:38
Tesla takes the lead in sales of electric cars in Russia in 2016Business & Economy January 23, 18:18
Politician says European-style reforms to degrade Ukraine’s economyWorld January 23, 18:16
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ASTANA, January 23./TASS/. Experts from Russia, Iran and Turkey will continue participating in talks in Astana on January 24, including for coordinating further issues of fight against terrorism and separation of opposition from terrorists, the head of the Russian delegation to the talks, Alexander Lavrentyev, has said.
"As for plans for tomorrow. Multi-level talks will continue, including with participation of experts from the delegations of Russia, Iran and Turkey to continue intra-Syrian consultations and to finalize coordination of issues," said Lavrentyev, who is also Russian president’s special representative for the Syrian settlement.
"These issues concern very topical issues that we have discussed today: the regime of cessation of hostilities, issues of separation from Jabhat al-Nusra and IS, issues of joint fight against terrorism," he said.