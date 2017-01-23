Back to Main page
Experts from Russia, Iran and Turkey to participate in Tuesday talks in Astana

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 23, 21:44 UTC+3
ASTANA, January 23./TASS/. Experts from Russia, Iran and Turkey will continue participating in talks in Astana on January 24, including for coordinating further issues of fight against terrorism and separation of opposition from terrorists, the head of the Russian delegation to the talks, Alexander Lavrentyev, has said.

"As for plans for tomorrow. Multi-level talks will continue, including with participation of experts from the delegations of Russia, Iran and Turkey to continue intra-Syrian consultations and to finalize coordination of issues," said Lavrentyev, who is also Russian president’s special representative for the Syrian settlement.

"These issues concern very topical issues that we have discussed today: the regime of cessation of hostilities, issues of separation from Jabhat al-Nusra and IS, issues of joint fight against terrorism," he said.

Foreign policy Syrian conflict
