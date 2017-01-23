Back to Main page
Russian senator to meet representatives of Syrian opposition on January 25

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 23, 16:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Representatives of the Syrian opposition have announced their intention to visit Moscow in order to meet with the Federation Council members
MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Chairman of Russia’s Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Konstantin Kosachev will meet representatives of the Syrian opposition in Moscow on January 25, the press service of the Federation Council said in a statement.

"At 11:00 Moscow time (8:00 GMT) on January 25, the Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs will hold a meeting with representatives of the Syrian opposition and the country’s civil society," the statement reads.

As Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said earlier, representatives of the Syrian opposition had announced their intention to visit Moscow in order to meet with the Federation Council members. According to Matviyenko, such meetings are important in the course of settling the political situation in Syria.

Syrian conflict
