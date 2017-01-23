Putin’s spokesman says still early to speak of 2018 presidential election in Russia

Minister warns EU may lose its power if it fails to build relations with RussiaWorld January 23, 13:29
Hungary to step up work on Paks nuclear power plant in cooperation with RosatomBusiness & Economy January 23, 13:20
Russia to develop 5th-generation medium-range anti-aircraft missile systemMilitary & Defense January 23, 13:19
Russia ready to consider Trump’s proposals on combating terror — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 23, 13:16
Putin’s spokesman says still early to speak of 2018 presidential election in RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 23, 13:11
Kremlin spokesman says telephone conversation between Putin, Trump under considerationRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 23, 13:01
Press review: Trump's inauguration speech and CIA releases secret Cold War documentsPress Review January 23, 13:00
Russian defense contractor prepares Buk-M3 antiaircraft missile systems for exportsMilitary & Defense January 23, 12:35
Italy’s Berlusconi welcomes Trump’s call for closer ties with RussiaWorld January 23, 12:32
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. An issue of 2018 presidential election in Russia is not yet on the Kremlin’s agenda as it is still too early to speak about it, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
Asked at a news conference how the presidential administration would forecast the voters’ turnout at the election in 2018, Peskov said "there are no guidelines as of yet."
"The most important is that the issue of the upcoming presidential elections is not on the agenda and it is still early to speak about it," Peskov said adding that the Kremlin had not been analyzing possible risks of the low voters’ turnout.