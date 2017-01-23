Putin’s spokesman says still early to speak of 2018 presidential election in Russia

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. An issue of 2018 presidential election in Russia is not yet on the Kremlin’s agenda as it is still too early to speak about it, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Asked at a news conference how the presidential administration would forecast the voters’ turnout at the election in 2018, Peskov said "there are no guidelines as of yet."

"The most important is that the issue of the upcoming presidential elections is not on the agenda and it is still early to speak about it," Peskov said adding that the Kremlin had not been analyzing possible risks of the low voters’ turnout.