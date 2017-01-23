Back to Main page
Putin's spokesman says still early to speak of 2018 presidential election in Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 23, 13:17 UTC+3
The issue of the upcoming presidential elections is not on the Kremlin's agenda yet
Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

Read also
Official says early presidential election in Russia 'technically impossible'

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. An issue of 2018 presidential election in Russia is not yet on the Kremlin’s agenda as it is still too early to speak about it, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Asked at a news conference how the presidential administration would forecast the voters’ turnout at the election in 2018, Peskov said "there are no guidelines as of yet."

"The most important is that the issue of the upcoming presidential elections is not on the agenda and it is still early to speak about it," Peskov said adding that the Kremlin had not been analyzing possible risks of the low voters’ turnout.

Topics
Elections
Persons
Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
