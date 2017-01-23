Back to Main page
Hungary plans to improve relations with Russia — foreign minister

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 23, 12:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russia and Hungary are preparing for the visit of President Vladimir Putin to Budapest due on February 2
MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Hungary expects to work with Russia more and better than before, the country’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said at the meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Monday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto
Russia, Hungary eager to stop decline in bilateral trade — minister

"We expect that international processes will contribute to developing the Russian-Hungarian relations," Szijjarto stressed, noting that the bilateral ties were affected by sanctions. "At the same time, this situation showed that it is necessary to pay more attention to developing trade relations that we agreed to boost in the near future."

"This is already happening and the focus will be made on the Hungarian investments in Russia’s agricultural sector and machine building industry," he added.

Lavrov said "there is no limit to perfection." The Russian foreign minister said the talks with Szijjarto will contribute to the preparations for the meeting between the two leaders in early February in Budapest. "An important work needs to be done," he said.

The Hungarian foreign minister confirmed that the meeting is scheduled for February 2.

"We are seriously preparing for the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Budapest due on February 2," he said. "We are looking forward to this visit amid the quick change in the international environment.".

