Russian and Hungarian top diplomats to discuss bilateral issues

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks in Moscow with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the top diplomats will discuss practical issues regarding Russian-Hungarian ties, as well as international issues.



According to the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the foreign ministers will focus on implementation of the agreements that were reached during Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Moscow on February 17, 2016.

According to the Foreign Ministry, bilateral relations between the two countries are moving in a positive direction and can be characterized by a high degree of mutual trust, stability, pragmatism. The two countries’ leadership is interested in developing political dialogue, expanding trade and economic, investment and innovation cooperation, cultural, humanitarian and scientific-technical ties.



"Under the climate of sanctions and due to the unfavorable financial and economic situation, bilateral trade between Russia and Hungary saw a 10.2% decline in the first 9 months of 2016 compared to the same period of 2015 and amounted to $3.1 bln," the ministry said.



Moscow sees Szijjarto’s visit as "the next stage in developing an intense political dialogue between Russia and Hungary in the context of the forthcoming contacts at the highest level," the ministry noted.