Rogozin calls "dangerous incident" UK botched missile launch

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin commented information in the media that government of the United Kingdom had hidden reports about failed launch of Trident II D5 missile, which was made from a UK submarine near the US Florida in June, 2016.
"Dangerous incident," Rogozin wrote on Facebook.
The Sunday Times wrote that was the only test of the Trident missile, the UK made in the recent four years.
Official reasons of the failure are not available. The newspaper’s source at the UK Navy said the missile launched from the Vengeance submarine did not have a nuclear warhead, veered off course and moved towards the US shore. Judging by the quoted time of the incident, the failure was hidden at the time of the then Prime Minister David Cameron prior to the most important parliamentary voting of the country’s modernization of the nuclear shield.