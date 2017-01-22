Medvedev calls United Russia ruling party, president's main resource

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Prime Minister, head of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev said quite rightly the party is called a ruling one.

"Today, United Russia has the entire responsibility," he said at the party's congress on Sunday. "We not only make decision on the legislative level, but also have the party control over how these decisions are implemented."

"This means: our party is not just a party of the constitutional majority, but without exaggeration - it is a ruling party, the president's main political resource," he added.

Congress of the United Russia Party elected Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev the party leader.

"Thank you for the trust," Medvedev said addressing the party members.

Dmitry Medvedev has been the party's leader since 2012.